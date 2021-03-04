THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring is continuing to fall rapidly.
There were an additional 15 cases reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 104 for the seven days to March 3, a decrease of 37.3 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 95.5 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There was no Covid deaths reported in the district on Wednesday. The total for the past seven days is nine - a decrease of 35.7 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 553.
Colchester has seen a decrease in the number of weekley cases, with 176 reported in the past seven days.
The infection rate in the borough is now 90.4 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 69.2 cases per 100,000 people.