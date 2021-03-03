A BOAT jumble sale has confirmed it will be going ahead following updated government Covid-19 guidance.
The North Essex Boat Jumble offers boat lovers the opportunity to buy and sell bits and pieces for their beloved vessels.
They can also try their luck at selling their boat or purchasing a new one.
The first jumble, held last September, drew boat enthusiasts from across the coast and April's event is expected to be a great draw
The event, which you must pre-book, kicks off on April 25 and will run from 9am until 3pm
The site can be found on Clacton Road, Horsley Cross, CO11 2NU
For more information contact nigel@garden-shows.com.