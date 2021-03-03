HUNDREDS of laptop computer have been donated to school pupils in need in Tendring during the lockdown.

Tendring Council officers are working with the area’s primary schools to encourage take-up of a scheme offering free technology to support home learning.

The Essex County Council initiative sees old IT devices, such as laptops and tablets, being issued to schools to help children who do not have access to such technology at home.

Before being re-issued all council data is irrecoverably destroyed and the device software is updated.

Where IT equipment is too old to be re-used, it is sold for parts and the money invested to buy new devices.

Essex County Council has already donated more than 400 of devices to Tendring schools, while Tendring Council has already donated 272 devices to the scheme.

Now district council officers are contacting schools to encourage take-up in areas where devices have not been requested.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said the authority was determined to improve educational outcomes for children in the district.

“Though a large number of these devices have already been distributed in Tendring, we know that we have pockets of deprivation in the district and in some areas poor attainment for young people, so we want to make sure we tackle this,” Cllr Guglielmi said.

“Although we hope soon to learn that children will be able to safely return to schools, these IT devices are not just about home learning during a pandemic – but about being able to do homework, accessing educational resources outside of school hours, and improving digital literacy too.

“I made a commitment at the June Cabinet meeting that TDC would be contributing to this excellent scheme, and I am delighted that we are now in a position to fulfil that pledge.”

To support the scheme, teh council has put £7,000 into its Back to Business action plan to fund the digital wiping of its old equipment before it is passed on.

Mr Guglielmi added: “A key strand of Back to Business is to help people thrive – our young people’s education is so important to help them thrive now, and for the rest of their lives.”

Businesses can also donate unwanted laptops – not other devices – to the scheme, with the county council’s partners doing the data wiping and cleaning. Individuals cannot yet take part, but it is hoped this will be expanded in the near future.

To donate or find out more email TSLaptop.Donations@essex.gov.uk.