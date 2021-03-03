VOTERS in Tendring are being encouraged to think about how they will cast their ballot in the upcoming elections.
Residents will go to the polls on May 6 to have their say on who represents them at Essex County Council, and who is the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.
There will also be by-elections for Tendring District Council, where there are currently two vacant seats across the Eastcliff, and West Clacton and Jaywick Sands wards.
Ahead of the election, TDC is asking voters to consider how they may cast their ballot on polling day, in order to keep it as Covid-secure as possible.
Voters will be asked to wear a mask at polling stations and bring their own pen or pencil.
They are also being encouraged to avoid the usual peak times of 6-9pm, and take advantage of their flexible working arrangements where possible.
Alternatively, voters can apply for a postal vote or a proxy vote, where you choose somebody to vote on your behalf.
More detail can be found on Tendring District Council’s website.