A POPULAR farming show in Tendring will not take place for the second year running due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tendring Show, which regularly attracts more than 20,000 people, did not go ahead last year for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, which organises the Lawford-based agricultural event, confirmed it will not take place again due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the show said: “Due to the continuing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 2021 Tendring Show.

“Although we have been encouraged by the Government’s roadmap for the lifting of lockdown, ending social distancing and the removal of all restrictions by June 21, these are best-case dates.

“July 10 is only three weeks after the earliest date for restrictions to end and any delays to those dates can easily impact our show.

“As a charitable organisation, it would be irresponsible for us to take on the financial risk of a show that could still be curtailed or cancelled, because the potential losses would threaten its future.

“We thank our members, supporters, exhibitors, contractors and the local community for their continued support and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our next show.”

The next show has been set for July 9, 2022.

The Tendring Show first took place in 1899 and has only had to be cancelled on a handful of occasions, notably during the first and second world wars and in 2001 following the outbreak of foot and mouth.

It was originally launched to further educate famers on animal breeding and stock rearing.

But the modern version of the show has become one of the key events of the Essex events calendar featuring animal displays and competitions as well as a vast range of stalls and exhibitions.