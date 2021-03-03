A PHOTOGRAPHER believes a fallen tree which now resembles a “figure walking into the sea” could serve to educate future generations on the impact of coastal erosion.

A landmark tree, planted in 1973 as part of the John Weston Reserve Project, fell from the Naze cliffs in Walton on to the beach below in January.

The supporting earth under its trunk had eroded dramatically over the winter and it eventually toppled over after its roots could no longer cling on.

Known locally as the Graffiti Tree because of all the engravings on its bark, the towering trunk is now a sorry sight, lying on the sand.

Picture: James Lowe

James Lowe, a photographer who has lived in Walton for the past ten years, captured the most recent images of the popular collapsed tree after it caught his interested.

“As a photographer, I find landscapes, nature and decay quite interesting as subjects and I was looking at it in an artistic way,” he said.

“It was almost resembling a figure walking into the sea. I am sure to others it is now just an eyesore that should be shifted, but I guess it is in the eye of the beholder.”

The 44-year-old now believes it could be used as a reminder of the damning impacts of coastal erosions and help educate other about the area’s history.

“If it is left as it is, where it is, it remains an object of interest and a symbol of the disappearing coastline, as long as it does not get washed away,” he added.

“Like the pillboxes that now stand on the beach, it would be useful as an example for teaching people about erosion, change and entropy.

“Replacing it with something else would maybe defeat the purpose, but allowing nature to take its course is more useful as visual example.

“You can show kids where the tree grew on the cliff versus where it has ended up and it would be a good visual for people campaigning for additional sea defences.”

Picture: James Lowe

Last year, after chunks of the Naze cliffs crumbled, Walton’s Naze Protection Society kicked back into action in a bid to save the cliffs.

Speaking at the time David Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society, said it was vital something be done in order to save the Naze.