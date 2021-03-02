ELDERLY care home residents revelled in a unique trip down memory lane which utilised the tasty and reminiscent power of food.

Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, enjoyed a digital session hosted by BBC food historian, Dr Polly Russell, from television show Back in Time for…

The heart-warming event was part of the nationwide Food for Thought initiative which is designed to transport residents back to the glory days of their childhoods.

Using food prepared by the home’s talented chef, Paul Radford, Dr Russell took those taking part through the delicious history of each treat.

The memory-jolting afternoon tea, which included traditional sandwiches, a Victoria sponge, and tasty macaroons, resulted in the residents reminiscing.

Speaking after the event, Dr Russell said: “I was delighted to partner with Care UK to create a reminiscence tasting menu, and I had a fantastic time hosting a talk about the history of the afternoon tea.

“There really is something incredibly special about the way food can evoke memories and emotions.

“Just one flavour or smell can prompt a different memory and emotion for each individual, which is why a session like this can be so powerful.”

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said the session went down a storm with residents who enjoyed chatting about their favourite memories.

She added: “Residents had a fantastic time dining through the decades, and it was wonderful to hear all about the fond memories the activity prompted residents to discuss.”

“Here at Silversprings, we believe in the power of activity-based care, and we’re always looking for new and exciting experiences to promote wellbeing.

“Reminiscence activities can be extremely beneficial for older people, particularly those living with dementia, as long-term memory typically remains stronger than the short-term.

“Drawing on strong memories helps to boost confidence and provides an opportunity to re-live happy times, which can prompt conversation and evoke the associated emotions.”