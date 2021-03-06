Everyone living in England and Wales will be required to take part in the Census next month, but did you know you could be fined for not completing it?

The once-in-a-decade survey that provides a snapshot of households and helps to plan and fund public services.

For the first time, the Census will be held primarily online.

And the 2021 Census will include a new question on veterans of the UK Armed Forces, as well as voluntary questions, for those aged 16 and over, on sexual orientation and gender identity.

When is it?

The Census will take place on Sunday, March 21 2021.

This applies to England and Wales only.

While results will be available the following year, all personal records will be locked away for 100 years.

Do you have to complete the Census?

Yes, the Census Act 1920 makes it compulsory for everyone in England and Wales to take part.

The Act makes answering the questions mandatory.

Repeated failure to complete it could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

Why is it so important?

The Office for National Statistics said the impact of coronavirus and Brexit meant it was more important than ever to conduct the census as planned.

It added that postponing it would cost an estimated £360m.

A team of 30,000 field workers, who will be sent to homes to remind people to complete the forms, will be given regular Covid lateral flow tests.

“A successful census will ensure everyone from local government to charities can put services and funding in the places where they are most needed,” Iain Bell, deputy national statistician at the Office for National Statistics, said.

“This could mean things like doctors’ surgeries, schools and new transport routes. That’s why it is so important everyone takes part and we have made it easier for people to do so online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those that need it.”