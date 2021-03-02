A YOUNG firefighter is encouraging people to help out their community by becoming part of the team.

The national ‘Need More’ on-call fire campaign, led by the National Fire Chiefs Council, is in its third year and runs throughout this week.

Harry Clack is an on-call firefighter in South Woodham Ferrers and joined up when he was just 18 years old.

South Woodham Ferrers firefighter Harry Clack

He said: “Being a young driver and motorcyclist, I form part of Essex’s high-risk group for road traffic incidents.

“This made me want to be a firefighter, so that not only will I be giving back to the public services, but contributing to the safety of my friends, family and other people in Essex.

“It’s a really great feeling to know I’ll be supporting the community and helping to make Essex a safe place to live, work and travel.

“If you’re thinking of applying, do your research on the job and commitment, but don’t overstress on things – the service has a fantastic training team who will work with you throughout every part of the process.”

Requirements to become a firefighter include being at least 18 years old, having a good level of fitness and to be living or working within five minutes of your nearest fire station.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is holding a free online question and answer event on Thursday (March 4) at 7pm.

To book your place, click here.