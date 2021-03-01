THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring has now fallen below that of Colchester's.

There were an additional 7 cases reported in the district on Monday, bringing the number to 125 for the seven days to March 1, a decrease of 35.9 per cent on the previous week.

The infection rate has fallen to 94.2 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There was 1 Covid death reported in the district on Monday bringing the total for the past seven days to 11 - a decrease of 52.2 per cent on the previous week.

The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 552.

Colchester has seen a decrease in the number of weekley cases, with 214 reported in the past seven days.

The infection rate in the borough is now 109.9 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 77.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Pam Green, chief operating officer of the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said the vaccine already appears to be effective at reducing hospital admissions.

Across the country more than 20 million people have now had their first dose of the vaccine.

She said: "The vaccine delivery is going brilliantly within North East Essex and is the highest performing area in the region.

"Tendring has had a huge take up of the vaccine by its population.

"Almost 50 per cent of people have been vaccinated already.

"It is disproportionate because we've got a very elderly population, so many more adults in the first cohorts.

"But it's really a testament to the huge amount of teamwork from GP to hospitals, the Army, the CCG, GP Federation, and our voluntary sector."