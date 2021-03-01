A GENEROUS and hardworking chef says it is important to help others during hard times after cooking hundreds of warm meals for vulnerable residents.

Patrick Robinson, 38, has been the head chef at the popular Lock and Barrel, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, for the past 23 years.

His mum Jane is the founder of the Walton and District Community Foodbank which has been unable to host its usual Meals Matters meet-ups due to the pandemic.

After the group’s Christmas lunch was also cancelled, Patrick decided to step in and help out by offering to cook warm meals for those confined to their homes.

Since December, he has prepared more than 300 lockdown lunches which have then been delivered directly to residents’ front-doors by the foodbank’s volunteers.

Patrick has also cooked for workers in Sainsbury’s, Co-Op, and Walton pre-school, and most recently prepared 117 lasagnes and stick toffee pudding desserts.

“My mum initially asked if I could help do something for the Christmas lunch, as she knows I can produce large amounts of food on my own,” said the talented chef.

“But then I saw there was going to be no more meals because of the pandemic so I offered to produce a free meal once a month from the foodbank.

“I wanted to show the community that even in bad times, we are here to help. I just wanted to give back to a town that me feel happy.”

Patrick, who says orders are flying in for March’s lockdown lunch, says serving up delicious meals to those in need during a global crisis is the least he can do.

“I am a humble guy, and I grew up in Walton before I left to become a chef in some of the biggest hotels and restaurants in the UK,” he added.

“But there are a lot of people that are less fortunate than me, so I feel proud that I have been able to help.”

To find out more about the Walton and District Community Foodbank visit facebook.com/waltonfoodbank.