THE owners of a safe haven for animals have thanked supporters for continuing to help them overcome the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows and a variety of other species for about 27 years.

Founded by Carol Jacobs, the charitable organisation relies heavily on donations from the public, which are predominantly raised as a result of well-attended open days held at the sanctuary.

But since the outbreak of coronavirus, welcoming visitors has not been possible and the sanctuary’s income has drastically dropped off as a result.

Determined to see their beloved sanctuary survive, supporters of the facility have continued to donate hundreds of pounds and food items.

A spokesman for Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary said: "We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has kept up their standing orders throughout this pandemic - we know times are hard.

The regular payments are making a massive difference to us.

"We want to also thank you to all the people who have sent donations - we are really grateful.

"Thank you also to everyone who has donated feed for our animals.

"We still have no actual fundraising events going on and our shop is still shut, so your support in these ways are making a massive difference."

To find out more about the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary