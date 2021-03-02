A POPULAR seaside cinema has told its customers "there are better days ahead" as it prepares for its eventual reopening.
Clacton Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, has been closed for a vast majority of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the unveiling of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, the entertainment venue could welcome back film buffs from May 17.
A spokesman for Clacton Century Cinema said: "Obviously that is not set in stone, but we are already having a lot thoughts about what we would like to do as we do reopen.
"It’s important to us to open the cinema ONLY when it is safe and reasonable to do so.
"But there are better days ahead."