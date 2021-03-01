FRINTON'S Residents' Association has been forced to cancel its third open meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The active association attracts more than 100 people to its meetings and regularly has its say on a number of issues affecting the town.

Neil Churcher, chairman, said it will not be able to hold its annual meeting this Spring.

He said: "This will be the third open meeting we have had to cancel, but the committee continues to be active behind the scenes by keeping in contact with, and lobbying the councillors in all three local Government tiers, various officers of local councils and representatives of health and other organisations.

"Despite the fact that we aren't able to hold open meetings we welcome input from all residents and we are here to help in any way we can.

"We also continue to welcome new members, as this enables us to speak with a louder voice when we are trying to influence decisions.

Mr Churches added that the association is also looking to welcome new committee members.

"Some of us aren't as young as we were and we feel that it is important to maintain a strong committee so as to ensure the association continues to represent residents and influence local decisions," he said.

To find out more about becoming a committee member, email chairfra@gmail.com.