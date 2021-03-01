Fly-tipped waste is discovered in Tendring twice a day on average, figures reveal.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs data shows 671 fly-tipping incidents were reported to Tendring District Council in 2019-20 – 47 fewer than the previous year.

The Local Government Association warned that the offence costs taxpayers almost £50 million a year to clear up.

Dumped waste was found on Tendring's roads and pavements 456 times accounting for 68% of incidents while 36 discoveries were made on footpaths and bridleways (5%).

Fly-tipped rubbish can include household waste, white goods and construction waste.

Environmental Charity Keep Britain Tidy says the crime is being driven by conmen who offer to remove household rubbish for a fee but do not dispose of it correctly.

Across England, the most common amount of rubbish dumped and reported to councils is equivalent to a small van load.

Rubbish loads of this size accounted for 34% of all 976,000 fly-tipping incidents nationally last year.

Across Tendring, small van loads of waste were dumped illegally on 260 occasions – 39% of all reports.

A further 13 incidents saw fly-tippers discard enough rubbish to fill a tipper lorry each, costing the council £4,550 to clear.

David Renard, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: “Fly-tipping is inexcusable.

"It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.

“We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent."

He added that manufacturers should provide more take-back services so customers can hand in old goods when they buy new ones.

Tendring District Council took action over 33 fly-tipping offences in 2019-20.

The authority undertook 21 investigations and wrote nine warning letters.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “This environmental crime is being driven by ‘man with a van’ operators who are conning the public with what appears to be a cheap way of getting rid of their rubbish, but one that leads to illegal disposal and environmental devastation.

“Tragically, some businesses that hold a waste carrier licence are breaking the law and fly-tipping the rubbish that households pay them to remove.

“This must stop. We believe the only way to prevent further law-breaking is to fundamentally reform the system.

"We need tests and hurdles to ensure waste carriers are legitimate and accountable.

"Licences should be difficult to get, thoroughly checked and essential to carry out door-to-door waste collection."