ALMOST 50 per cent of adult in Tendring have already had their Covid-19 jab.

Health bosses have been left delighted at the rollout of the vaccination in North East Essex.

Pam Green, chief operating officer of the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said the vaccine already appears to have been be effective at reducing hospital admissions in the area.

Across the country more than 20million people have now had their first dose of the vaccine.

Mrs Green said: "The vaccine delivery is going brilliantly within North East Essex and is the highest performing area in the region.

"Tendring has had a huge take up of the vaccine by its population.

"Almost 50 per cent of people have been vaccinated already.

"It is disproportionate because we've got a very elderly population, so many more adults in the first cohorts.

"But it's really a testament to huge amount of teamwork from GPs to hospitals, the Army, the CCG, GP Federation, and our voluntary sector.

"Many volunteers have enabled us to get through that many vaccines locally.

"We're going to keep going as long as we've got more vaccine coming in.

"We're going at a really good rate, so that's very positive for our communities."