LIFEBOAT volunteers were called to the aid of two sailors after they got into difficulty in the sea off Holland-on-Sea.

Walton and Frinton RNLI's all-weather lifeboat launched to the aid of the pair following a request for help by Dover Coastguard.

The 8.5-metre yacht had got into difficulty on Saturday at about 3.40pm, while on passage from Brightlingsea to the Walton Backwaters.

Crew spokesman Miranda Rayner said it was the lifeboat station's first call of the year.

She said: "Upon arrival at the yacht’s position, just off Holland-on-Sea radar mast, a rope was passed and the lifeboat proceeded to bring the vessel back to safety and then helped to moor it at Walton Backwaters.

"The lifeboat returned to her berth and was ready for service again just before 7pm.

"On the way the lifeboat crew were also requested by the Coastguard to investigate an object in the water off East Terrace, Walton which had been reported by members of the public. Upon inspection it was found to be a small tree branch.

"The RNLI points out that during the Coronavirus emergency our lifeboats will continue to launch to those in peril at sea.

"We urge you to follow government instructions, but if you are at the coast, please take extra care and follow safety advice."