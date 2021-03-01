Households across Tendring will now be receiving letters with online codes explaining how they can complete Census 2021.

Census day is on Sunday, 21 March, but households will soon be getting early details on how to take part.

There will be a range of support services available to anyone who needs assistance, including a dedicated contact centre to provide help via phone, web chat and social media.

Homes that do not get a letter in the next couple of weeks should get in touch with the census contact centre.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring District Council Cabinet Member for Partnerships, urged households to look out for the details and encouraged all residents to take part and help shape the future of services in Tendring.

“The census is hugely important, so please look out for the information coming through your door and keep hold of it,” she said.

“Online is the quickest and easiest way to complete the census, but there are lots of ways to take part if you’re not comfortable or able to do so.”

Residents have the option of completing the census questionnaire online, or in paper if they would prefer. If you do not receive a paper copy at first, you can request one.

The census is a once-in-a-decade survey that gives the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales. It provides vital data on a national and local level, and has been carried out every decade since 1801, with the exception of 1941.

To promote the census a number of buildings across Tendring will be lighting up in purple – Census 2021 colours – on March 19 ahead of census weekend.

For more information, and to find out how to get help, visit census.gov.uk or call the contact centre on 0800 141 2021.