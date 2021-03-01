A NURSERY worker who was left devastated after being told she will never naturally conceive a child is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for IVF treatment.

Gem Baker, 35, was officially diagnosed with stage four endometriosis in May 2018, after years of agony, failed assessments and medication.

The long-term disorder sees tissue grow outside of the uterus and within the ovaries and fallopian tubes but Gem’s bowel and bladder were also impacted.

Among other things, endometriosis can result in crippling pain in the lower tummy or back, heavy periods, sickness and infertility.

“I actually felt relief when I got diagnosed because it finally confirmed to me I was not making any of it up in my mind and I was not going mad,” said Gem.

“But I was scared and nervous. I do have a high pain threshold and a positive mindset but I can see why it would take over your life.

“You cannot explain in words just how bad it is and it is always there, like a rose bush you can prune it, but it will always grow back and there is no cure for it.”

After waiting for 16 months, Gem finally had an operation which resulted in the endometriosis tissue being cut away but everything else was able to remain.

She was initially told she may well still be able to fall pregnant but following months failed attempts a fertility assessment returned a damning verdict.

BEST FRIENDS: Jen Bartlett and Gem Baker

Gem, from Clacton, who lost four stones in weight in order to have the surgery, added: “I was not mentally prepared to hear I would not have a baby naturally.

“You then clutch at straws and try all these methods but it is desperation, and it is so sad, and it was a massive kick in the teeth.

“It is every woman’s fear, the thought of someone telling you that you will never have a child, is just so awful.”

Last year the governing body of North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group agreed to reinstate IVF provision across Colchester and Tendring after restricting it in 2015.

The decision meant two cycles of IVF treatment would be made available from April 2020 to patients aged 23 to 40 in north east Essex, who met the necessary criteria and one cycle of treatment for those aged 40 to 42.

Speaking at the time Dr Hasan Chowhan, chairman of North East Essex CCG, said he appreciated and acknowledged the “emotional strain and heartache” so many would have experienced prior to that point.

Gem applied for IVF treatment on the NHS just before the pandemic took hold but fears her application will not be approved because she is not in a relationship.

The level of available funding distributed to certain areas of the country can also vary.

“It is so backwards, and I have even heard of some families moving to other places, so they are more likely to qualify,” she said.

“It is so unfair because I did not ask for this and it is a really rubbish.

“I have always wanted children and I love to them bits so it would be amazing to have my own – but this chance could be taken away from me.”

A spokesman for NHS North East Essex CCG has since said all applications for IVF treatment are considered "sympathetically."

But Gem, who works at Nanny Jo’s Day Nursery, in Thorpe-le-Soken, is now hoping to raise £15,000 so she can privately fund her IVF treatment.

Her friend Jen Bartlett, 34, has set up a fundraising page on behalf.

“Gem is not the type of person to ask for help herself," said Jen.

"So, I launched the fundraiser as I so want to help her achieve her dream of becoming a mum."

In just 24 hours more than £1,400 was raised, which has left Gem feeling overwhelmed.

“Jen has always been my strength and I get upset just thinking about her because we are like sisters,” added Gem.

“It was daunting putting my story out there but the support has been amazing.”

