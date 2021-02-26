THE arrival of a new vaccination centre in a seaside town has been described as "wonderful news" by a mayor.

The Columbine Centre, in Walton, is now being used by the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust to administer Covid-19 jabs.

The Walton facility, which usually stages performances, opened as a vaccine hub earlier today and will hopefully administer as many as 530 doses a day.

In addition to health care professionals Army and RAF personnel have also been helping with the immunisations.

Mayor Fiona Robertson, of the Frinton and Walton Town Council, said: "This is wonderful news for Frinton and Walton.

"To have this large vaccination centre for our local residents means they will not have to travel to Clacton or further afield.

"Of course it can be used by others from surrounding areas if they wish to use this hub and there is also the bonus of plenty of parking."

Residents in the area had been waiting for the site to launch for several weeks after rumours the Columbine Centre could become a vaccine hub circulated.

Mayor Robertson, who visited the site on its opening day, has now praised everyone involved in making the centre a reality.

"We have been waiting for the Columbine Centre to open since the beginning of January, but I don’t think people realise the preparation work that goes into opening a hub like this," she added.

"These mass vaccinations are all very new to the NHS too and I personally would like to thank them for this vaccination programme and all who are and have been involved with the opening of this hub. "