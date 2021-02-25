THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring has continued to fall this week.
There were an additional 25 cases reported in the district on Thursday, bringing the number to 155 for the seven days to February 25, a decrease of 48.7 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 124.2 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were no Covid deaths reported in the district on Thursday, bringing the total for the past seven days to 11 - a decrease of 62.1 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 544.
Colchester has seen an increase in the number of weekley cases, with 226 reported in the past seven days - an increase of 17.7 per cent.
The infection rate in the borough is now 100.7 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 86.8 cases per 100,000 people.