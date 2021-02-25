THE first homes as part of a new development in Kirby Cross will go on sale in the spring.
Taylor Wimpey is building 116 homes in Thorpe Road as part of its new development, called The Laurels.
It will include properties for first time buyers, families and downsizers, as well as landscaped green space and a play area.
Work began on site in the autumn and the first homes are due to go on sale this spring.
Alex Greaves, sales and marketing, said: “Kirby Cross is a lovely village. Our vision for The Laurels is to create a new community that fits in seamlessly with village life, close to the shops and amenities in Kirby Cross but with direct rail and road links to Colchester.
“We’re hoping to launch this spring.”
To find out more or register your interest, go to taylorwimpey.co.uk.