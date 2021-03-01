Home-hunters in search of the perfect bungalow can find just what they are looking for at a new housing development in Thorpe-le-Soken.

There are 22 two and three-bedroom bungalows being built by Bellway at Henderson Park which combine the appeal of single-storey living with the benefits of living in a low-maintenance, energy-efficient new-build property.

Buyers can also take advantage of the impressive incentives Bellway is offering with bungalows at the development, including flooring paid for throughout, turf to the rear garden, and a £5,000 retail voucher which can be used in a variety of stores.

Those who wish to see a Bellway bungalow in person are also able to book a one-to-one appointment to view one of these completed homes on site, so they can more easily picture what their life could be like when living at Henderson Park.

Jenny Walker, Sales Director for Bellway Essex, said: “Prospective buyers in Thorpe-le-Soken don’t need to buy second-hand if they are looking for a bungalow, as there are plenty of new-build options to choose from at Henderson Park.

“There’s a choice of sizes and layouts which mean customers can find the bungalow that suits their individual needs – and because they’re buying brand new, owners will have a blank canvas which they can decorate to their specific tastes. The £5,000 voucher we are offering will help increase their budget when furnishing their new home, whether that is indoors or out.

“Each property we are constructing at Henderson Park offers a good garden space, which would be more than big enough to host get-togethers with friends and family in warmer months, and could easily fit a shed, summerhouse or greenhouse, if the owner chooses.

“Instead of living in an older home which might need costly repairs or renovations, residents of our new-build bungalows can relax living in a high-quality, low-maintenance home.

“People can also enjoy the benefits of living in a well-insulated, energy-efficient property which is cheaper to keep warm in the winter when compared to an older home.”

Each of the bungalows at Henderson Park features a large living/dining room with French doors to the garden, a separate kitchen, and an en-suite to the master bedroom.

The new homes at Henderson Park are located within a rural setting off Landermere Road, walking distance of the village centre and just a mile from the train station for services to London Liverpool Street.

In addition to the 22 bungalows being provided at Henderson Park, Bellway is also building a collection of three and four-bedroom houses. Prices of the properties on sale at the development currently start from £269,995.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the site on 01255 388654.