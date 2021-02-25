POPULAR parks across Tendring will again be bidding for a prestigious Green Flags.
Tendring Council is finalising its bids to retain flags at its gardens across the district.
It includes Clacton's Seafront Gardens, Frinton's Crescent Gardens, Dovercourt's Cliff Park and Weeley Crematorium.
The Green Flag Award Scheme is a nationally recognised benchmark for parks and open spaces.
An ongoing programme of works includes replanting of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants, fence maintenance and replacement, litter bins, shelters and seat painting.
Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said community support was at the heart of the open spaces’ success.
“Over the last year, perhaps more than any other, we have as a community enjoyed our parks and open spaces as they have become a place to take our daily exercise at the height of lockdown to exercise and to meet friends in a safer, outdoor setting,” he said.
“Our open spaces team work incredibly hard, hand-in-hand with local volunteers and community groups, to keep our green spaces so vibrant for residents and visitors alike to enjoy,” he said.
Judging for the Green Flags takes place during the early summer and the result is announced during July.