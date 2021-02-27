HUNDREDS of driving licences could expire within days meaning you could face a fine of up to £1,000.
Driving licence renewals were automatically extended during the first wave of coronavirus, giving people an 11-month extension on licenses expired between February 1 and December 31 2020.
The extension started from the date your licence was due to expire and are not automatically extended.
Failing to renew it could cost you up to £1,000.
The Government websites says: "If your licence expired between 1 February and 31 December 2020 your driving licence or entitlement to drive in the UK was automatically extended for 11 months. This is because of coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The extension started from the date your licence was due to expire.
"You will not get a new licence as part of the automatic extension. You’ll only get a new licence when you renew it.
"You can renew your licence online at any time before the extension ends.
"Renew your licence as normal if it expires on or after 1 January 2021."
There are three big checks to ensure your driving license is correct:
1- Check the expiry date
Photocard licenses must be renewed every ten years.
According to the DVLA over two million photocards are out of date.
2-Check your address
Forgetting to update your address could risk you up to £1,000 if stopped by the police.
3- Check your name or gender is correct
Direct Line previously found 3 per cent of married women had an out-of-date name on their licence.
All these details can be updates at Gov.uk.