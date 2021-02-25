HUNGRY residents of Clacton-on-Sea are to benefit from a popular food delivery service coming to the town.
But food isn’t the only thing they will deliver, with job opportunities now on the horizon for those on the lookout.
Deliveroo are landing in the town and are on the lookout for delivery drivers and riders for when the service launches next month.
The new riders will deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.
The company employs 50,000 riders across the UK and helps people keep fit while earning money at the same time.
Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Clacton-on-Sea and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.”
The company has also revealed rider satisfaction is high, partly due to the vital role that riders are carrying out in their communities as ‘key workers’ and the strong public support they have received during the pandemic.