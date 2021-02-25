A LARGE vaccination centre is opening its doors in Walton today.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) will be opening a vaccination centre at the town’s Columbine Centre, in Princes Esplanade.

The site is the tenth centre to be opened by the trust across Essex and Suffolk in the last six weeks as part of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Dr Ed Garratt, Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) executive lead said: “The opening of the Columbine Centre is excellent news and will really allow our system to ramp up the vaccination process for local people and communities across north east Essex.

“These vaccination centres are in addition to the GP vaccination sites and pharmacies that are already vaccinating the population we serve.

“We are making strong progress in vaccinating our priority cohorts and the opening of this new centre will assist us even further.”

He said the NHS vaccination programme is moving at speed, with people aged 65 and over and an expanded group of clinically vulnerable people now able to have the vaccine - this week people aged 64 are also being called to book their jab.

Nigel Leonard, executive director of Strategy and Transformation at EPUT, which is coordinating the vaccination centres in the area, said: “The vaccination programme is continuing to accelerate locally thanks to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic staff, volunteers and partners

“I urge everyone currently eligible to have a vaccine to book as soon as possible.”

It is understand that some patients have received booking letters referring to the Walton Community Centre, but the NHS stressed that the correct venue is the Columbine Centre.

Jerry Wedge, Frinton and Walton Town Council clerk, said: “We are really pleased to be working in conjunction with the NHS to open this new large vaccination centre.

“It will be a fantastic boost for the community, there has been lots of interest in a vaccination centre for the town and we are very happy that it is now opening.”

Anyone who is 65 and over can book online to go to the Walton vaccination centre at nhs.uk/covid vaccination or by calling 119.

Alternatively, they can choose a community pharmacy or wait to be contacted by their local GP-led vaccination service.

The NHS is urging people only to come to the vaccination centre if they have a booked appointment and to arrive no more than five minutes before their booking.

The move comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring continues to fall rapidly.

There were 20 deaths and 164 new cases in the seven days to February 23, a decrease of 41.2 per cent.

The infection rate has fallen to 145.3 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.