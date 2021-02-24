THE number of Covid-19 deaths per week in Tendring has fallen almost 55 per cent in just seven days.

There were an additional 31 cases reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 166 for the seven days to February 24, a decrease of 42.4 per cent.

The infection rate has fallen to 124.2 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There was one Covid death reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the total for the past seven days to 14 - a decrease of 54.8 per cent on the previous week.

That brings the total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 544.

The worst affected area in Tendring is Brightlingsea and Point Clear, which recorded 19 cases in the seven days to February 19 - an increase of 12 on the previous week.

The Essex average is 86.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Three new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,160 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (February 23).

That was an increase of three compared to Monday, when there were 1,157.

It means there have been 27 deaths in the past week, down from 85 the previous week.

The victims were among 9,938 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.