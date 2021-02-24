A NEW officer representing all three emergency services has begun his pivotal work in the Maldon District.

Les Davis has stepped into the new role of Tri-Service Rural Community Officer working for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service.

With the support of Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, the role is part of a 15-month pilot between the services.

Les will divide his time between street visits, joining both in-person and online community network groups and working as a first-responder for the Ambulance Service.

He will also regularly meet with each emergency service as he continues to adapt the role to target each area.

Les will base his visits and work on data and risk, meaning he will be able to target safety messaging and advice to the right people at the right time.

Mr Davis said: “Working for all three emergency services in a collaborative way is a real privilege, as it means I can either directly tackle or pass on safety concerns at a very local level.

"I'm hoping to really get to know the communities I work in so that I can understand what would make them feel safer and more secure in their daily lives.

"While we continue working throughout the pandemic things will run a little differently, but flexibility is in the nature of the job and I'm confident I will still be able to engage with areas and networks to make a real difference to Maldon and the Dengie Peninsular area."

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington of Essex Police said: “Our officers in the Chelmsford and Maldon district do a brilliant job by their local communities, but I also know that having Les as a voice for those in the Dengie will be welcomed.

“Our county is not just made up of big cities and towns, and it’s important that those in rural communities also feel protected by Essex Police and are informed of how to keep themselves, their loved ones and their property safe from crime.”

To follow Les’ work, visit facebook.com/TriServiceRuralCommunityOfficer.