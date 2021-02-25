PUB landlords have welcomed the proposed slower and more cautious approach to reopening following the latest coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday Boris Johnson set out his long-awaited plans to ease the country back to normality as the pandemic gradually begins to come to an end.

Among other key dates, the Prime Minister said he hopes to open hospitality venues such as beer gardens from April 12 at the earliest.

It has also been suggested punters will finally be able to enjoy their favourite watering holes indoors from May 17.

Jane Cullen, landlord at the Queens Head, in Walton, welcomes the slightly more cautious plan being adopted by the Government.

“In an ideal world, as I imagine is the same with the majority of pubs, we would rather be open sooner,” they said.

“But we are hopeful the slower approach to opening is the right thing to do - especially if it means we can stamp out the need for another total lockdown.

“For me that seems far better than gambling again with the loss of stock and consequent loss of money.

“We did everything we could to enforce social distancing before, but I understand why pubs are one of the last to open and do support the slower approach.

“Having been given an idea of the earliest return date we now have a date to work towards which helps with the planning of and smooth reopening of the business.”

With a reopening date in sight, Jane is now eager to welcome back both her regular customers and day-trippers visiting the coast.

“We feel we are very fortunate being a seaside pub to have had the benefit of last year’s summer trade and the day visitors,” she added.

“Our fantastically loyal customers have all also shown their support for which we are extremely grateful.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back customers and once again hearing laughter and life back within our four walls - it has been a sound sorely missed.”

Jodie Stone, 48, has been the landlord of the Red Lion, in Kirby-le-Soken, since taking over the 14th century pub in December.

Shortly after settling in and swinging open the doors she handed out free beer to local residents, but soon had to shut up down due to the latest lockdown.

She is relieved Boris Johnson has now set out a date for the reopening of pubs, but also admits the more staggered approach is for the best.

She said: “Don’t get me wrong, we would open tomorrow if we could, and the future could have been worrying if Boris decided to wait even longer.

“We have bills which are mounting up and we have no income, so we would have possibly had to rethink our plan going forward.

“But I think the timeframe and road map is clear and a bit better thought out this time and I am pleased with it.

“I hope it will give pubgoers more of an opportunity to get vaccinated in time for the reopening, for peace of mind for us all.

“We have got to know a lot of the locals as our delivery service has proved quite successful, but there is nothing like the personal touch – I can’t wait, I am so excited.”