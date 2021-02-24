House prices increased by 1.4% in Tendring in December, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5.7% annual growth.

The average Tendring house price in December was £233,456, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the East of England, where prices increased 2.4%, but Tendring outperformed the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £13,000 – putting the area 25th among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Breckland, where property prices increased on average by 10.1%, to £246,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Harlow lost 1.3% of their value, giving an average price of £271,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in December – they increased 1.7%, to £181,840 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.1%.

Among other types of property: Detached: up 1.5% monthly; up 6.6% annually; £319,609 average Semi-detached: up 1.2% monthly; up 5.4% annually; £223,533 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £195,700 on their property – £9,500 more than a year ago, and £42,800 more than in November 2015.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £255,600 on average in December – 30.6% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 24.9% less than the average price in the East of England (£311,000) in December for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £252,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £530,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as in Tendring. St Albans properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Great Yarmouth (£186,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average December sale price of £1.3 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £98,000).