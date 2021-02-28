RESIDENTS are urged to prepare themselves for election time coming this May.

Elections in England, Scotland and Wales on May 6 are set to include elections that were postponed from May 2020.

The scale of “Super Thursday” means that every voter in Great Britain will be able to take part in at least one type of poll, making it the biggest event of its kind outside a general election.

With this comes multiple deadlines to ensure residents can vote the way they want in the lead up to the big day.

Here are a few deadlines to note down:

Deadline to register to vote – midnight on Monday, April 19

Deadline for a postal vote – 5pm on Tuesday, April 20

Deadline for a proxy vote - 5pm on Tuesday, April 27

Click here to find out which elections are taking place in your area.

The Cabinet Office confirmed that “Covid-secure” polls would be held as planned, despite fears that the pandemic would lead to them being postponed again.

Under new rules, voters will have to wear face coverings inside polling stations and will be asked to bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot.

Proxy voting rules will be changed so that people who have to self-isolate can request an emergency proxy vote up to 5pm on polling day.

Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said: “We are publishing a detailed plan to deliver May’s elections in a safe and secure way.

“This is backed up by additional funding for councils, and practical changes to electoral laws to help both voters and candidates.

“Democracy should not be cancelled because of Covid.

"More than ever, people need their say as we build back better, on issues ranging from local roads, to safer streets, to the level of council tax.

“As the Government rolls out the vaccine to the most vulnerable, we will be able to leave lockdown and open our country up safely again.

"We will work with political parties to ensure that these important elections are free and fair.”

James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, welcomed the plan.

He said: “Local elections play a crucial role in our nation’s democracy.

“This year’s will see everyone in England having a ballot of some kind, with many places having multiple ballots taking place at once – this is unprecedented.

“Councils have been working hard to put preparations in place to deliver these with their usual efficiency.”

He said the estimated £92 million of Government grant funding to be given to local authorities for the elections would need to be “kept under review as the real-world costs and implications are calculated”.

To find out about how you can vote, visit the Electoral Commission website.