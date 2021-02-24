AN historic tennis club’s campaign to bounce back from Covid-19 is to benefit from a cash boost from Sport England.

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club last month called on its members to help raise tens of thousands to help see it through the pandemic and beyond

The project is to raise funds for LED lighting for the club’s bubble courts, repair the clubhouse’s thatched roof and to put the club in a good financial position.

Club chairman and TalkRadio host James Max said: “Sport England have officially pledged £10,000 to our campaign.

“To secure this funding we must at least reach our target so we really need people’s help to get there.

“We are delighted and somewhat relieved to advise that all the hard work relating to our crowdfunding campaign is paying off.

“Sport England have approved our application for grant support and the ball is now firmly in our court.

“We have extended our fundraising deadline to March 23.

“In order to activate the £10,000 pledge, our initial fundraising target has been increased to £35,000.

“We must achieve this in order for the £10,000 to be activated.”

So far the club has raised £28,420 but needs another £6,580 to get the grant.

Mr Max added: “It is quite a bit more to raise but every donation attracts gift aid and if we raise this extra money that grant will be provided in full.

“It will be so beneficial to the club.”

Mr Max added that the club hopes to back up and running as soon as the current lockdown is lifted.

“The evenings are getting lighter and we have the announcement by the Prime Minister for the gradual removal of lockdown restrictions.

“This allows us to begin planning for our summer season.

“It’s fair to assume that some form of restrictions will be in place for some while and we’ll manage the situation as best we can.”

The club, based in Holland Road, celebrated its 120th anniversary in 2019 and Mr Max hopes the campaign will give it a good start for the next 120 years.

To donate towards the campaign, go to crowdfunder.co.uk/let-there-be-light-3.