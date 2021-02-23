HERE is today's update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 19, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 52 (17%) have seen a rise in case rates, 260 (83%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 249 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 19 – the equivalent of 344.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 315.7 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 12.

Peterborough has the second highest rate, up slightly from 264.0 to 270.9, with 548 new cases.

Middlesbrough is in third place, down from 322.0 to 267.4, with 377 new cases.

Here is the list in full:

Corby, 344.8, (249), 315.7, (228)

Peterborough, 270.9, (548), 264.0, (534)

Middlesbrough, 267.4, (377), 322.0, (454)

Leicester, 255.5, (905), 252.9, (896)

Sandwell, 252.7, (830), 293.5, (964)

Rutland, 240.4, (96), 135.2, (54)

Ashfield, 235.3, (301), 290.8, (372)

North Warwickshire, 234.4, (153), 176.2, (115)

Tamworth, 233.4, (179), 208.6, (160)

Bury, 232.5, (444), 205.8, (393)

Preston, 230.6, (330), 255.7, (366)

Mansfield, 230.5, (252), 259.8, (284)

St Helens, 225.9, (408), 288.0, (520)

Bolton, 222.9, (641), 259.8, (747)

Redditch, 221.7, (189), 194.7, (166)

North West Leicestershire, 221.0, (229), 203.6, (211)

Wellingborough, 219.6, (175), 204.5, (163)

Luton, 211.2, (450), 261.4, (557)

Bradford, 210.8, (1138), 208.0, (1123)

Kettering, 209.3, (213), 254.5, (259)

Fenland, 209.1, (213), 237.6, (242)

Slough, 204.0, (305), 217.3, (325)

Charnwood, 203.4, (378), 182.4, (339)

East Staffordshire, 197.9, (237), 264.7, (317)

Erewash, 197.6, (228), 196.8, (227)

Nottingham, 194.1, (646), 240.6, (801)

Tameside, 192.1, (435), 200.9, (455)

Gedling, 191.7, (226), 210.4, (248)

Bassetlaw, 191.6, (225), 203.5, (239)

Wakefield, 190.3, (663), 182.9, (637)

Stockton-on-Tees, 190.0, (375), 203.2, (401)

Rotherham, 188.8, (501), 216.6, (575)

Doncaster, 188.2, (587), 187.9, (586)

Newark and Sherwood, 185.4, (227), 257.3, (315)

Walsall, 185.3, (529), 273.9, (782)

Kirklees, 184.0, (809), 178.7, (786)

Salford, 183.9, (476), 213.7, (553)

Wolverhampton, 183.8, (484), 222.5, (586)

South Holland, 183.1, (174), 156.8, (149)

Derby, 182.7, (470), 198.6, (511)

Hartlepool, 182.6, (171), 168.7, (158)

Telford and Wrekin, 182.4, (328), 197.9, (356)

Barnsley, 179.4, (443), 179.0, (442)

Sunderland, 179.3, (498), 223.3, (620)

Boston, 178.1, (125), 188.1, (132)

Calderdale, 177.8, (376), 192.0, (406)

Stockport, 175.2, (514), 191.2, (561)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 174.8, (227), 171.7, (223)

Birmingham, 174.4, (1991), 225.0, (2569)

Wigan, 174.3, (573), 175.3, (576)

South Derbyshire, 174.3, (187), 204.2, (219)

Cannock Chase, 172.7, (174), 207.4, (209)

Barrow-in-Furness, 171.5, (115), 149.1, (100)

Rochdale, 171.3, (381), 183.4, (408)

Bolsover, 171.3, (138), 222.2, (179)

Broxtowe, 171.0, (195), 160.5, (183)

Northampton, 170.5, (383), 197.2, (443)

Manchester, 170.2, (941), 192.6, (1065)

Dudley, 170.1, (547), 195.3, (628)

West Lancashire, 169.7, (194), 161.0, (184)

Knowsley, 169.7, (256), 280.4, (423)

Darlington, 167.6, (179), 199.4, (213)

Blaby, 167.4, (170), 183.2, (186)

Leeds, 166.8, (1323), 167.1, (1325)

Blackburn with Darwen, 165.7, (248), 239.2, (358)

South Ribble, 164.3, (182), 211.2, (234)

Oadby and Wigston, 163.1, (93), 145.6, (83)

Chesterfield, 163.0, (171), 179.2, (188)

Lancaster, 160.9, (235), 150.0, (219)

Liverpool, 159.6, (795), 210.6, (1049)

Rugby, 158.8, (173), 178.1, (194)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 155.6, (176), 161.8, (183)

Redcar and Cleveland, 154.6, (212), 192.5, (264)

Oldham, 153.9, (365), 182.2, (432)

Allerdale, 153.4, (150), 149.3, (146)

North Tyneside, 151.5, (315), 159.7, (332)

Hounslow, 151.4, (411), 188.9, (513)

Rushcliffe, 151.0, (180), 217.3, (259)

Bedford, 150.6, (261), 195.6, (339)

Southampton, 150.5, (380), 153.3, (387)

East Northamptonshire, 150.2, (142), 171.4, (162)

Chorley, 149.7, (177), 198.8, (235)

Coventry, 147.8, (549), 167.7, (623)

Lichfield, 147.0, (154), 158.5, (166)

Stoke-on-Trent, 145.9, (374), 163.4, (419)

South Staffordshire, 145.9, (164), 212.6, (239)

Gosport, 145.0, (123), 107.3, (91)

Wycombe, 144.9, (253), 148.9, (260)

Pendle, 144.4, (133), 168.3, (155)

Hull, 144.4, (375), 162.8, (423)

Wyre Forest, 144.1, (146), 134.3, (136)

South Tyneside, 143.1, (216), 145.1, (219)

Woking, 142.9, (144), 138.9, (140)

Halton, 140.6, (182), 199.4, (258)

Ribble Valley, 139.6, (85), 164.2, (100)

County Durham, 137.9, (731), 162.6, (862)

Hillingdon, 136.5, (419), 173.0, (531)

Harborough, 136.5, (128), 174.8, (164)

Warrington, 135.7, (285), 187.6, (394)

Solihull, 133.6, (289), 189.0, (409)

Ealing, 133.4, (456), 199.8, (683)

High Peak, 132.7, (123), 131.7, (122)

Arun, 132.5, (213), 152.4, (245)

Stevenage, 132.1, (116), 187.8, (165)

South Kesteven, 131.3, (187), 112.3, (160)

Malvern Hills, 130.9, (103), 106.7, (84)

Blackpool, 130.5, (182), 155.6, (217)

Daventry, 130.3, (112), 135.0, (116)

Shropshire, 130.3, (421), 146.4, (473)

Crawley, 129.9, (146), 185.0, (208)

Great Yarmouth, 129.9, (129), 124.8, (124)

Hyndburn, 129.6, (105), 159.2, (129)

Sheffield, 129.3, (756), 128.1, (749)

Sefton, 129.2, (357), 188.5, (521)

Milton Keynes, 129.1, (348), 129.1, (348)

Fylde, 128.7, (104), 154.7, (125)

Wychavon, 128.3, (166), 160.7, (208)

North East Lincolnshire, 127.2, (203), 100.3, (160)

North East Derbyshire, 127.1, (129), 165.6, (168)

Huntingdonshire, 126.4, (225), 136.5, (243)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 126.2, (499), 165.4, (654)

Rossendale, 125.9, (90), 137.1, (98)

Sedgemoor, 125.0, (154), 131.5, (162)

Copeland, 124.7, (85), 249.3, (170)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 124.6, (425), 123.7, (422)

Portsmouth, 124.2, (267), 148.4, (319)

Tendring, 124.2, (182), 184.2, (270)

Trafford, 123.4, (293), 140.3, (333)

Cheshire West and Chester, 122.7, (421), 141.4, (485)

Gateshead, 121.3, (245), 132.1, (267)

North Kesteven, 120.6, (141), 118.9, (139)

Fareham, 118.7, (138), 120.4, (140)

Worcester, 118.6, (120), 165.0, (167)

Barking and Dagenham, 118.4, (252), 171.0, (364)

Burnley, 118.1, (105), 138.3, (123)

Wirral, 116.0, (376), 136.7, (443)

Thurrock, 115.3, (201), 125.0, (218)

Amber Valley, 114.7, (147), 160.0, (205)

Wyre, 112.4, (126), 114.2, (128)

West Lindsey, 111.8, (107), 128.6, (123)

Breckland, 111.5, (156), 151.5, (212)

Welwyn Hatfield, 111.3, (137), 174.7, (215)

Northumberland, 110.7, (357), 120.6, (389)

Brent, 110.4, (364), 160.4, (529)

Selby, 109.2, (99), 126.9, (115)

Harrow, 109.1, (274), 146.1, (367)

Bristol, 108.8, (504), 164.9, (764)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 108.3, (328), 113.6, (344)

Cheshire East, 107.8, (414), 125.0, (480)

Brentwood, 107.8, (83), 90.9, (70)

Swindon, 107.6, (239), 96.3, (214)

Melton, 107.4, (55), 126.9, (65)

Merton, 107.0, (221), 157.3, (325)

Eastleigh, 106.3, (142), 124.3, (166)

Spelthorne, 106.2, (106), 166.3, (166)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 105.1, (136), 118.2, (153)

Harlow, 104.5, (91), 142.4, (124)

Norwich, 103.9, (146), 150.8, (212)

Aylesbury Vale, 103.8, (207), 132.4, (264)

Lincoln, 103.7, (103), 125.9, (125)

Carlisle, 103.1, (112), 139.9, (152)

Cherwell, 103.0, (155), 82.4, (124)

Oxford, 103.0, (157), 106.3, (162)

South Gloucestershire, 102.8, (293), 156.1, (445)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 102.4, (155), 155.9, (236)

Richmondshire, 102.4, (55), 122.8, (66)

Derbyshire Dales, 102.3, (74), 114.8, (83)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 101.5, (188), 144.8, (268)

South Bucks, 101.4, (71), 115.6, (81)

Stafford, 101.3, (139), 145.0, (199)

Newham, 100.5, (355), 138.5, (489)

Herefordshire, 99.6, (192), 78.3, (151)

Colchester, 99.1, (193), 92.4, (180)

Bromsgrove, 98.1, (98), 137.2, (137)

Test Valley, 97.5, (123), 113.3, (143)

Warwick, 97.4, (140), 107.1, (154)

Redbridge, 97.0, (296), 117.6, (359)

Harrogate, 95.1, (153), 97.6, (157)

Gravesham, 93.5, (100), 115.0, (123)

Croydon, 93.4, (361), 119.2, (461)

Castle Point, 92.9, (84), 108.4, (98)

Surrey Heath, 92.9, (83), 79.5, (71)

Central Bedfordshire, 92.5, (267), 132.7, (383)

Wiltshire, 92.4, (462), 118.0, (590)

North Lincolnshire, 92.3, (159), 101.6, (175)

West Berkshire, 92.1, (146), 104.1, (165)

Stratford-on-Avon, 90.7, (118), 84.6, (110)

Kingston upon Thames, 90.1, (160), 118.9, (211)

Bracknell Forest, 89.8, (110), 102.8, (126)

Rochford, 89.3, (78), 100.7, (88)

Three Rivers, 88.9, (83), 117.9, (110)

Southend-on-Sea, 88.5, (162), 113.0, (207)

Havering, 87.5, (227), 117.1, (304)

Ryedale, 86.7, (48), 86.7, (48)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 85.3, (84), 109.7, (108)

Barnet, 84.9, (336), 114.7, (454)

Reading, 84.7, (137), 123.0, (199)

Sutton, 84.3, (174), 120.7, (249)

Havant, 84.0, (106), 103.8, (131)

Rushmoor, 83.5, (79), 140.6, (133)

Bexley, 83.4, (207), 103.9, (258)

Torbay, 82.9, (113), 88.8, (121)

Dartford, 82.6, (93), 106.6, (120)

Waltham Forest, 82.3, (228), 113.0, (313)

Mid Sussex, 82.1, (124), 75.5, (114)

Watford, 81.8, (79), 153.2, (148)

Basildon, 81.7, (153), 90.8, (170)

Dorset, 81.6, (309), 97.0, (367)

Hertsmere, 81.0, (85), 123.9, (130)

North Somerset, 78.6, (169), 90.7, (195)

Lambeth, 78.5, (256), 121.5, (396)

East Hertfordshire, 77.5, (116), 72.8, (109)

Craven, 77.0, (44), 42.0, (24)

Epsom and Ewell, 76.9, (62), 110.4, (89)

Broxbourne, 76.1, (74), 104.9, (102)

Runnymede, 76.0, (68), 148.7, (133)

Worthing, 76.0, (84), 93.2, (103)

Basingstoke and Deane, 75.3, (133), 100.2, (177)

Ipswich, 75.2, (103), 103.7, (142)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 73.3, (111), 91.1, (138)

York, 72.6, (153), 86.9, (183)

Broadland, 72.6, (95), 82.6, (108)

Thanet, 72.6, (103), 77.5, (110)

Braintree, 72.1, (110), 138.3, (211)

Forest of Dean, 71.4, (62), 78.3, (68)

Swale, 71.3, (107), 107.3, (161)

Medway, 71.1, (198), 95.5, (266)

Somerset West and Taunton, 70.9, (110), 103.1, (160)

Chelmsford, 70.6, (126), 95.9, (171)

Dover, 70.3, (83), 66.9, (79)

Chichester, 70.2, (85), 112.3, (136)

East Cambridgeshire, 70.1, (63), 104.6, (94)

Ashford, 70.0, (91), 100.7, (131)

Chiltern, 69.8, (67), 95.9, (92)

Dacorum, 69.1, (107), 100.2, (155)

Greenwich, 69.1, (199), 102.8, (296)

Richmond upon Thames, 68.7, (136), 90.4, (179)

Haringey, 68.5, (184), 105.7, (284)

New Forest, 68.3, (123), 97.2, (175)

Kensington and Chelsea, 67.9, (106), 97.4, (152)

Lewes, 67.8, (70), 86.2, (89)

Hambleton, 67.7, (62), 144.1, (132)

North Hertfordshire, 67.4, (90), 108.6, (145)

Elmbridge, 66.5, (91), 78.2, (107)

Enfield, 65.6, (219), 104.6, (349)

Folkestone and Hythe, 65.5, (74), 94.7, (107)

Epping Forest, 65.3, (86), 83.5, (110)

Hackney and City of London, 65.0, (189), 84.2, (245)

Wandsworth, 64.3, (212), 108.3, (357)

Cambridge, 64.1, (80), 77.7, (97)

St Albans, 64.0, (95), 121.9, (181)

Reigate and Banstead, 63.9, (95), 100.8, (150)

Uttlesford, 63.5, (58), 92.0, (84)

Stroud, 63.4, (76), 108.4, (130)

Mid Devon, 63.2, (52), 85.0, (70)

South Norfolk, 62.5, (88), 71.7, (101)

South Oxfordshire, 61.9, (88), 82.4, (117)

Vale of White Horse, 61.8, (84), 66.9, (91)

Maidstone, 61.7, (106), 90.8, (156)

Hastings, 61.5, (57), 119.8, (111)

Southwark, 60.8, (194), 82.5, (263)

Eden, 60.1, (32), 118.3, (63)

Hart, 59.7, (58), 69.0, (67)

West Suffolk, 58.6, (105), 78.8, (141)

Maldon, 58.5, (38), 92.4, (60)

South Lakeland, 58.0, (61), 92.3, (97)

Winchester, 57.7, (72), 81.7, (102)

East Hampshire, 57.2, (70), 96.5, (118)

Mendip, 57.1, (66), 77.0, (89)

South Somerset, 57.0, (96), 70.7, (119)

Scarborough, 57.0, (62), 69.9, (76)

Babergh, 56.5, (52), 55.4, (51)

Sevenoaks, 56.3, (68), 66.3, (80)

East Suffolk, 55.7, (139), 75.8, (189)

Tandridge, 55.6, (49), 97.6, (86)

North Norfolk, 55.3, (58), 51.5, (54)

Bromley, 54.8, (182), 92.1, (306)

Tewkesbury, 54.7, (52), 54.7, (52)

Adur, 54.4, (35), 73.1, (47)

Guildford, 54.4, (81), 92.6, (138)

South Northamptonshire, 54.0, (51), 76.2, (72)

Tower Hamlets, 53.9, (175), 76.4, (248)

Mole Valley, 53.9, (47), 108.9, (95)

Lewisham, 53.6, (164), 90.6, (277)

Camden, 52.6, (142), 69.3, (187)

Wokingham, 52.0, (89), 77.7, (133)

South Cambridgeshire, 51.5, (82), 81.1, (129)

Exeter, 51.0, (67), 79.1, (104)

Bath and North East Somerset, 50.7, (98), 82.3, (159)

Brighton and Hove, 50.5, (147), 69.1, (201)

Westminster, 50.5, (132), 78.8, (206)

Wealden, 49.5, (80), 68.1, (110)

Waverley, 48.3, (61), 80.7, (102)

Eastbourne, 48.2, (50), 103.1, (107)

Teignbridge, 47.7, (64), 61.9, (83)

Isle of Wight, 47.3, (67), 102.3, (145)

Tunbridge Wells, 45.5, (54), 64.9, (77)

Mid Suffolk, 45.2, (47), 42.4, (44)

Plymouth, 44.6, (117), 49.6, (130)

Tonbridge and Malling, 43.9, (58), 43.1, (57)

West Oxfordshire, 42.5, (47), 60.6, (67)

East Lindsey, 40.9, (58), 74.8, (106)

East Devon, 40.3, (59), 64.9, (95)

Horsham, 39.6, (57), 83.5, (120)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 39.5, (226), 63.1, (361)

Cotswold, 38.9, (35), 60.1, (54)

Gloucester, 37.9, (49), 82.9, (107)

Islington, 37.9, (92), 77.9, (189)

Cheltenham, 37.0, (43), 67.1, (78)

Canterbury, 35.1, (58), 56.2, (93)

Rother, 34.3, (33), 43.7, (42)

North Devon, 21.6, (21), 23.7, (23)

South Hams, 17.2, (15), 27.6, (24)

Torridge, 10.3, (7), 11.7, (8)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 19.7, (11)