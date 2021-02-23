READERS have set their sights on visiting family and friends and getting outdoors if lockdown lifts this summer.

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled long-awaited plans on how the national lockdown will be eased in England.

The four-step plan included provisional key dates for lifting restrictions and allowing residents to do things like host guests, go on holiday, or even hold hands.

Gazette readers took to the paper’s Facebook page and had their say.

Steve Holden said that, since their father died of Covid this month, they will make sure to have a wake in his honour with all the family and his friends, to raise a glass, reminisce, and celebrate his life.

Emily Curtis said she would like to get back to Girlguiding events as she has missed doing them.

Bethan Stewart said they would try and get to South Wales to visit their mum, dad, and brother.

Other ideas are included celebrating a 40th birthday with an aerobatic flying experience, camping and fishing, and literally celebrating Christmas in July.

However, other readers are remaining cautious about the plan to fully reopen in June.

Kenny Holmes said: “I’ll try not to put myself or anyone else at risk.

“The virus isn’t going to disappear overnight.

Tracey Luff-Johnson said: “I’ll be doing the same as I have been doing before – still taking no chances at all.

“The lockdown may be lifted but Covid is still ever present and

therefore it is still not safe.”

According to the plans, all remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted, larger events can go ahead and nightclubs could finally reopen from June 21 at the earliest.

A further piece of work to conclude by June 21 will examine social distancing requirements – including hugs with friends and relatives – the use of face masks and requirements to work from home.

Essex County Council leader David Finch said: “While the announcement is welcome news and certainly a step in the right direction, I must ask everyone to please remain cautious.

“We understand how hard this past year has been for everyone, however the announcement shows us that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am hopeful that by following the Government’s roadmap, and by working together to adhere to the guidelines, we begin to see a return to a more normal way of life in the very near future.”

The Government has published their full plan on their roadmap out of lockdown.

For details, visit gov.uk/coronavirus.