THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring is continuing to fall rapidly.
There were an additional 18 Covid cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 164 for the seven days to February 23, a decrease of 115 (-41.2 per cent).
The infection rate has fallen to 145.3 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were two Covid death reported in the district on February 23, bringing the total for the seven days to Tuesday to 20 - a decrease of 41.2 per cent on the previous week.
That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 543.
In comparison, Colchester has seen 200 cases in the past week – or 102.7 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 91.7 cases per 100,000 people.