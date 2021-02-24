BUSINESS owners are “scared and stressed” over the very real prospect of closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the boss of a car shop.

Bev Wallis, of Great Bentley, has run Bentley Salvage Ltd alongside members of her family since 2013, but has never encountered as tough a year as this one.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak and the various lockdowns the car parts and repair company, like so many others, has endured a stuttered and unpredictable existence.

The consistent financial uncertainty has left Bev doubting the future of the family-run business and says many in Tendring and north Essex are in a similar situation.

“There appears to be a huge number of local businesses which have either closed already of have been severely affected the coronavirus restrictions,” she said.

“I am worried about us and others because it is impossible to trade under the current restrictions, but we are still having to pay full license payments and fees.

“Luckily, we do not have to pay any rent, but for those businesses in the area that do it must be just impossible.

“How can anyone pay for insurance, rent, power, and all the things which have to be paid no matter if you are open or not?”

Since the start of the pandemic the Government has handed out billions of pounds in grants in a bid to help keep struggling businesses afloat.

Some of this funding has been dished out by Tendring Council as part of the authority’s business support schemes, but Bev says she is still waiting.

“People are being told to bear with them, that’s okay unless you have a business which is on its knees,” she added.

“I do not know what is going, but many people in desperate need are not getting these grants and something has gone awfully wrong.

“We have been applying since November and we still have not had a response. Things are hard enough without this as well.

“People are really scared and stressed, and I don’t know how many businesses have already folded in Tendring, but without help, the numbers will rise – us included.”

Councillor Mary Newton, Tendring Council cabinet member for business and economic growth, said the authority’s finance team had been working flat out to process grant applications.

“To date we have paid out more than £7.2million in grants, across a wide-range of often complicated schemes handed down to us from Government,” she said.

“We are continually refining our processes, and in the latest lockdown have now been able to set up that once businesses have successfully applied once they are automatically paid under new relevant schemes or time-frames.

“Each time there is a new set of restrictions we face a wave of applications, and are working very hard to pay these out as quickly as we can because we recognise how important this cash is for businesses.

“Also our discretionary scheme is designed to help as many businesses as possible within the district that reflects valuable feedback we have received from local firms over the last couple of months. This has resulted in little extra time to process claims, but I am sure business owners recognise the need to cast the net as wide as possible in terms of providing financial support rather than restricting payments to just those who occupy rated properties, for example, which some other local authorities have chosen to do.

“We would encourage firms to apply if they have not already done so, to spread the word to partner or neighbouring businesses, and ask for patience as we deal with a large number of applications.”

Mrs Newton added that Bentley Salvage Ltd has now had an application approved and will be paid shortly.