A FAMILY-RUN charity is organising a visit from a folklore figure with the hope of spreading seasonal joy throughout a seaside community.
Sonny’s Army was launched in December 2018 after Jaywick baby Sonny-Lee was born with an incurable congenital heart condition.
Since then they have held a number of fundraising events in a bid to help other families whose children have experienced similar problems.
They are now arranging a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will deliver chocolate eggs to families and children living in Jaywick.
The event, which is being held in association with Baby Bank Tendring, Jaywick Forum, North Essex Support Team and Tesco, will take place across March 30 and 31.
Those looking to receive a tasty treat from the fluffy bunny are required to book a date and slot by messaging Sonny’s Army.
To find out more visit Facebook.com/sonnysarmy1