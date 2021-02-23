CALLOUS vandals trashed a community-run foodbank in St Osyth.
The Phonebox Food Bank runs out of a red telephone box opposite the Priory, in The Bury.
It was started by Tracy Bartle at the start of the first lockdown to help residents in need.
But vandals targeted the community project on Friday night, throwing items across the road.
Last week the volunteers had appealed for more food produce to be donated, and said the future of the project depended on it.
Tracy said: “It has been going well, but we do solely rely on donations
“Without donations we can’t to keep this vital service going.”
The foodbank organisers declined to comment about the vandalism.