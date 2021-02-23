RESIDENTS in Clacton were given the opportunity to voice their concerns over any incidents of suspected anti-social behaviour.
Tendring Council’s anti-social behaviour patrol officer conducted a survey in Edith Road with the assistance of the authority’s community ambassadors.
The aim was to engage with members of the community, allowing them to highlight any anti-social behaviour issues they may have witnessed or been affected by.
The patrol came roughly one week after a property in Stonham Avenue was shut down by officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team.
The closure order, which was issued at Colchester Magistrates Court and will last three months, was secured after reports of persistent anti-social behaviour.
Speaking after the closure was executed, PC Louise Townsend said: “Anti-social behaviour can cause misery to communities.
“We will continue to work with our partners to address these kinds of issues and provide long-term solutions to ongoing problems.”