OFFICERS and council ambassadors spent the weekend enjoying the sunny seaside as they carried out coronavirus restriction checks.
The Frinton and Walton Police Community Support team conducted patrols alongside community ambassadors from Tendring Council.
The authority established a team of Covid-19 marshals in November to advise establishments throughout the district on the Government’s guidelines.
The ambassadors’ most recent excursion saw them explore Walton in partnership with the area’s local officers, visiting a variety of seafront locations.
They spoke with business owners of seafront kiosks and cafes, discussing customer safety and the importance of social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
A Tendring Council spokesman said: “With the sun shining and kiosks open it is great to see people still following the lockdown restrictions at the coast.
“Our community ambassadors partnered with our colleagues in Essex Police have been across the district engaging with staff and the owners of the cafés and kiosks.
“It is great to see them playing their part in keeping their customers safe, promoting social distancing, the use of face coverings.
“Thank you to everyone for keeping safe.”