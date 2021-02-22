THE rate of Covid-19 deaths in Tendring has fallen by almost 40 per cent in the past week.

There were an additional 14 Covid cases reported in the district on Monday, bringing the number to 197 for the seven days to February 22, a decrease of 57 (-22.6 per cent).

The infection rate has fallen to 163.8 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There was one Covid death recorded in the district on Monday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 22 to 23 - a decrease of 39.5 per cent on the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 541.

In comparison, Colchester has seen 190 cases in the past week – or 97.6 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 94.8cases per 100,000 people.

Six new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust over the weekend, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,152 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Sunday (February 21).

That was an increase of six compared to Friday, when there were 1,146.

It means there have been 28 deaths in the past week, down from 74 the previous week.

The victims were among 9,849 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.