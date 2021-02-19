POLICE are looking for a man who failed to appear in court to answer a series of charges.
Jack Luckham is wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with several offences, including driving whilst disqualified.
The 21-year-old is described as 5ft 6ins tall and slim build with dark brown hair and a moustache.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Jack Luckham who is wanted for failing to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in connection with several offences
"He always wears black-framed glasses.
"He has links to the Clacton and Manningtree areas."
If you have seen Luckham or know where he is, call Essex Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.