THE rate of Covid-19 deaths in Tendring has fallen by 30 per cent in the past week.

There were an additional 25 coronavirus cases reported in the district on Friday, bringing the number to 260 for the seven days to February 19, an increase of five (2.0 per cent) on the previous week.

The infection rate is now 184.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There were five Covid deaths recorded in the district on Friday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 19 to 28 - a decrease of 31.7 per cent on the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 538.

In comparison, Colchester has seen 172 cases in the past week – or 88.3 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 100.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Three new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,142 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Thursday (February 18).

That was an increase of three compared to Wednesday, when there were 1,139.

It means there have been 52 deaths in the past week, down from 61 the previous week.

The victims were among 9,741 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.