A SALON owner has spoken of her pride after her business was named as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty awards.

Zoe Martin, 41, who owns Sunkissed, in Main Road, Dovercourt, said the salon will be competing for top spot in six categories including the best salon and best team.

She said: “I was bursting with pride. My team put their hearts and souls into my salon and to get this sort of recognition is just unbelievable.

“Not only have we reached the finals but are finalists in six different categories.

“I have been running the salon for more than five years now and to see how far we have come has just been completely amazing.”

Finalists - The team from Sunkissed

While lockdown devastated the hair and beauty industry, Mrs Martin, who lives in Colchester, used it as an opportunity to improve.

She added: “I used it to get things done which I would never have managed to do when we are busy. I have refurbished the salon and completely rebranded my logo, as well as setting up a new booking system.”

Mrs Martin also thanked the town adding: “The support and love from the locals has been absolutely amazing and I have made many friends through running the place.”