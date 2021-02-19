FRINTON Rotary Club wants your unwanted computers and tablets.
In a bid to get more schoolchildren online and learning during the coronavirus lockdown, the club has launched a Laptops for Schools Campaign.
Organiser Paul Williams said: “We are working to keep as many primary school children as possible in learning.
“They must not be denied access to learning just because they do not have the necessary equipment.
“This terrible time in their lives must not be blighted further.”
Computers and tablets collected will be securely recycled and reformatted with appropriate software for local primary school use.
The campaign is the latest in a series of local projects Frinton Rotary Club have helped run to ease the pressures of the pandemic.
To donate any redundant or not-working computers or tablets, call 07867 758093 or 07867 524016 or email frintonrotary@gmail.com.