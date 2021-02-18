A DETECTIVE has praised the "courageous" victims who helped to put a vile child rapist behind bars.

Scott Wigg, 32, from Clacton, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after admitting ten counts relating to sexual offences carried out over a four-year period, including three counts of raping a child.

He also sexually abused one victim while she slept and filmed the act so he could watch it back later for his own gratification.

Investigating officer Det Con Tracey Megaw said Wigg's victims bravely came forward to police in October last year and he was arrested.

Wigg pleaded guilty to a number of offences when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 16 November last year and was sentenced on Wednesday.

“This was a very distressing case and the victims have been incredibly courageous," said Det Con Megaw.

“They have all been very brave, despite everything that has happened to them, and specialist officers have supported them throughout the investigation and court process.

“I hope they can rebuild their lives and feel safer knowing Wigg is behind bars.

“Our Child Abuse and Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Teams worked together to secure evidence against Wigg, who had no option but to admit his appalling crimes.

“I would urge anyone who has been abused to not be afraid of speaking to us.

"We will listen to you, make sure you are supported and investigate to bring offenders to justice.

"Please don’t suffer in silence.”

Wigg was given an extended sentence of 21 years, comprising of 15 years in custody and six years on licence. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.