MORE rubbish has been dumped behind an empty property in Walton.

Last week residents labelled the site in Pier Approach as a health hazard after hundreds of black bags were left discarded outside the building.

Police previously found more than £1million of cannabis at the property following a raid and compost and canes used for growing plants, appeared on the pile of mess last month.

Essex Police said he force had removed all items linked to the drugs, but any general waste was the responsibility of the property owner.

But this week more rubbish has been dumped at the site, including a sofa and extra black bags.

Residents have called on Tendring Council to clean up the site.

One said: “There’s all sorts of metal and stuff sticking out of the ground and it’s not fenced off - even that would be something.

“There is no excuse for this abomination and there are other residents who are shocked it’s still there.”

A spokesman for Tendring Council last week said the landowner has now been contacted.

“As this is on private land, it is the responsibility of the landowner to clear the property,” he added.

“We have written to the owner asking them to tidy the site within two weeks.

"If no action is taken, we will look to issue a formal notice instructing clearance of the land.”