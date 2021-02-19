A CARE home has been placed in special measures after concerns were raised about the staff’s approach to infection control during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elm Tree, in Frinton, provides accommodation for people suffering with dementia and anyone who requires nursing or personal care.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited the home in December and their findings have now been published.

Within the report the establishment’s leadership and management is called into question with inspectors saying there was no assurance the service is well-led.

They also found suitable arrangements were not in place to ensure the safe management of medicines.

Information about residents’ individual risks were not always recorded or mitigated and inspectors found a lack of evidence to suggest people were always safe.

Inspectors did, however, praise the home’s care plans saying they supported individual needs and confirmed staff were recruited safely.

Among other issues flagged within the document, inspectors also found not enough appropriate measures were in place to prevent and control the spread of infection.

Although there had been no Covid-19 outbreak at the home, PPE is said to have not been used effectively and staff were wearing reusable masks as opposed to surgical ones.

When staff did have contact with people using the service, they also did not sanitise their hands between individual interactions.

Social distancing was also not adhered to all the time and suitable arrangements were not in place to prevent people from spreading infection.

Elm Tree care home has now been placed in special measures and the CQC will re-inspect within six months.

Tanya Warner, manager at the home, said: “Everything has been addressed and improvements have already been made.

“We are now hoping the inspectors can come back and look around again as soon as possible.”