COMMUNITY officers have been speaking with residents and business owners while patrolling villages across Tendring.
The district’s community policing team spent time in St Osyth and Brightlingsea where they engaged with locals.
During their strolls, the officers gave residents the opportunity to discuss any current issues or concerns that may have.
A spokesman for the force said: “Thank you to all those in our community who continue to do the right thing and follow Government regulations and advice.
“Your efforts do make a difference and allow us to do what we do best – helping people, keeping them safe and catching criminals.”